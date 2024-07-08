Cairo man sentenced for selling nearly a pound of meth

A Cairo man who pleaded guilty in March to two counts of distributing methamphetamine was sentenced Wednesday to 188 months in prison. A news release from the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri said that 42 year old Marcus M. Nelson pleaded guilty in March in the U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. Nelson admitted to selling meth on two instances to an informant who told Drug Enforcement Administration agents about past meth purchases. Nelson reportedly sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to the informant at a Cape Girardeau home. He later reportedly sold 226 grams, or nearly a pound, of meth for an initial payment of $2,500 and a later payment of $700. Both sales occurred in July 2023. Nelson’s sentence for the methamphetamine sales will run consecutive to any sentence given for violating his parole on a robbery conviction, according to the release. The DEA investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.