Community-Wide Food Drive and Second Annual Competition

United Way of Southeast Missouri is launching its second annual food drive and accompanying Workplace Wonder Competition, complete with a traveling trophy! United Way is challenging community members and participating businesses, or “Workplace Wonders,” to collect nonperishable, nonexpired food items in a community-wide food drive. Where applicable, Workplace Wonders are asked to encourage their clients and customers to participate. UWSEMO will kick off the food drive on July 10th at the United Way WINSday Cape Catfish game against Danville. The competition will culminate at the July 24 United Way WINSday Cape Catfish game against the Springfield Luckyshoes. The winning Workplace Wonder will be announced via Facebook on Monday, July 29th. If your business or organization is interested in becoming a Workplace Wonder, please visit unitedwayofsemo.org/food-drive/ or call 573-334-9634.