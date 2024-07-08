CRASH with semi on I 55 North

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck Friday evening. July 5 around 7:45 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County in the northbound lane of Interstate 55 near the 162-mile marker. MSHP reports indicate a passenger car and a semi were traveling northbound on I-55 when the passenger car, driven by 68-year-old Michael Thompson of DeKalb, Illinois, tried to pass the semi on the right shoulder. Thompson lost control of his vehicle and hit the semi, before going off the left side of the roadway and striking the cable barriers. The driver of the semi, 26-year-old Cherrell N. Wilson of Springfield, Ill., was uninjured. Thompson had serious injuries and had to be airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.