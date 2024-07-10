Charleston man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

A Charleston man will be in prison for the rest of his life for a shooting that killed East Prairie native Joshua Sisk. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney says DeParis Townsend was sentenced on Tuesday, July 9 to life without parole for first-degree murder, fifteen years for armed criminal action, thirty years for unlawful use of a weapon and seven years for resisting arrest–with all sentences to run consecutively. A jury found Townsend guilty of these charges after a three-day trial on May 22.