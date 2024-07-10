Hawley Demands Tyson Foods Come Clean About Chicken Plant Closures in Missouri

Senator Josh Hawley weighs in on the class action lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of dozens of local residents impacted by the closing of its chicken processing plant in Dexter. On Monday, July 8, Hawley sent a letter to Tyson CEO Donnie King. Though lengthy Hawley basically said King personally assured him Tyson would not stop a competitor from buying the Dexter plant. But now, Hawley states the class action suit alleges that statement was a lie. (quote) “When I spoke to attorney Russell Oliver about the lawsuit, he told me most of the details of Tyson’s 25-year property use agreement with Cal-Maine Foods are not being shared publicly.” Hawley told King that he should immediately make that information public and provide that information to the senator’s office.