New MDC hunting booklets available for deer, turkey, dove, waterfowl

Missouri deer, turkey, waterfowl, and dove hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s new 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and the Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2024-2025. The booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more. The booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.