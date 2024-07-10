SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Guardrail Repairs

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight guardrail repairs. This section of roadway is located from mile marker 99.6 to mile marker 99.2. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, July 5 through Tuesday, July 16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. As work is underway the work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information visit www.modot.org/southeast.