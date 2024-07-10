Sikeston TIF commission hears proposal to redevelop land off Hwy. 60

A developing group wants to bring more businesses to the city of Sikeston. The Tax Increment Financing Commission met Monday, July 8 where officials say they heard a proposal to make changes to the redevelopment of land off Highway 60 behind Walmart. In addition to ongoing projects, Cotton Ridge Development wants to build a variety of commercial buildings like office and retail space, as well as a convention or civic center. The city plans to hold a public hearing about the proposed project on September 5.