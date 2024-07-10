Trial set for Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son

A man charged with the death of his infant son will go to trial in early 2025. Online court records indicate Dustin Mason’s pre-trial conference is December 18 and his trial January 15-17, 2025 in Stoddard County. In June 2023, Mason was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Court documents say Butler County deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Mustang Lane in October 2022 for a report of an unresponsive 5-week-old infant. Investigators say the father, Dustin Mason, was home alone with the baby and his two other children when he said the baby started choking on milk while taking a bottle. The baby was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then transferred to a hospital in St. Louis where he was placed on life support and later died.