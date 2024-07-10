Veterans gather at Stars and Stripes Museum for extension celebration

Veterans gathered to celebrate the renovations of the Stars and Stripes. This is a 3300 square-foot addition. They were given World War II military vehicles and nowhere to display them. Laura Dumey is the executive Director at the Stars and Stripes Museum says they will also display a newspaper highly important to military veterans from their time at war. The Stars Stripes Newspaper published for all the wars in our history of our country featured letters from home, news from home, and a feel of being in touch with reality.