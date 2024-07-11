Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies warn of jury duty scam

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies warn the public of a jury duty scam. Some of you have received phone calls threatening arrest and fines for allegedly missing jury duty. These calls are scams seeking confidential information or money. Law enforcement and Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information via telephone or e-mail. Most contact between a Missouri court and a potential juror will be through postal mail. Some courts may provide a call-in number for potential jurors to listen to a recording to see if they must report on a particular day as a service for potential jurors. Any telephone call or e-mail threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply is fraudulent.

