ILLINOIS STATE POLICE COMBATS VEHICLE HIJACKING AND THEFT

The Illinois State Police continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ​ ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024. From April through June 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following: 251 Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked. 24 stolen vehicle arrests. 3 Hijacked vehicle arrests 15 Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery. 58 Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime. 22 K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime. 58 Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 1356 Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle.