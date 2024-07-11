Man facing felony charges in connection with arson investigations in Bollinger, Stoddard Counties       

A man is facing felony charges after deputies say he set multiple fires. 58-year old Allen Eugene Wilson, of rural Puxico, is being held on no bond in the Stoddard County Jail on charges of second-degree arson, two counts of knowingly burning or exploding and three counts of property damage first. He also has a warrant out of Bollinger County on charges of knowingly burning or exploding and property damage first. His bond in Bollinger County is set at $25,000 cash only. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office news releases cited a suspicious fire near County Road 234 and County Road 267 on July 1 was reported the next day. They say a farm tractor valued at around $30,000 was found burned. In the same area, deputies learned of a suspicious fire where an electric irrigation well was burned. On July 5, deputies responded to a shop fire in the same area. They identified a suspect vehicle described as a white Chevrolet truck. They determined the truck belonged to Wilson. During an interview with Wilson, they say he admitted to setting the fires. Wilson was arrested and taken to the county jail. They say he is also believed to have been involved in other arsons in Bollinger County.