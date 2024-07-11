Missouri archers invited to compete at Open Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament Aug. 17 at Mark Twain Lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation invite your young archers to compete at the Open Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament Saturday, Aug. 17 at Mark Twain Lake Archery Park in Monroe City. The tournament registration fee for this one-day, family-friendly event supports youth archery and outdoor programs. Archers of all ages and shooting levels are invited to attend. Multiple divisions and categories will be available, including bow hunters, traditional, compound, and bare bow. With two ranges, 40 total targets and challenging games. Pre-registration closes Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. To learn more and register, visit https://mochf.org/3d-archery-tournament/.