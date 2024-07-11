Missouri attorney general blocks release of woman whose murder conviction was overturned

A Missouri judge ordered that Sandra Hemme be released or retried in the next 30 days… and that was a month ago. Hemme, whose murder conviction in a 1980 homicide was overturned, was to be released from prison in Chillicothe testerday, but a lawyer from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office called the prison and interfered with the release questioning if some other old charges should keep her in prison. Hemme, now 64, has been serving a life sentence after she was twice convicted of murder in the death of library worker Patricia Jeschke. She is the longest-held wrongly incarcerated woman known in the U.S., according to her legal team at the Innocence Project. Bailey’s office also argued that Hemme was sentenced decades ago to 12 years for violence in prison, and she would start serving that penalty now.