Summer 2024 has not been brutally hot in Missouri. But that will likely change, according to State Climatologist Zach Leasor:

Leasor also says 2024 is on pace to be the third-warmest year on record, in part because of a relatively mild winter that included above-average temperatures between February and May. He also expects June’s mean temperature to be two to three degrees above average once all the data is collected and verified.