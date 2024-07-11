New Missouri law increases punishment for harming police dogs

Missouri is raising the punishment for harming or killing police animals with the passage of Max’s Law. Governor Mike Parson signed nine bills including Max’s Law, which increases the punishment for harming a police K-9 in the line of duty. The law is named after St. Joseph Officer Lucas Winder’s former K-9 companion. Max was killed in the line of duty while he and Winder were responding to a standoff in 2021 with a subject who was barricaded. Winder said the subject came out of the house and attempted to ambush the officers, but Max stopped him. Under current Missouri law, police dogs are considered property. Harming or killing a police dog in the line of duty was only charged as property damage, making it a misdemeanor punishable by up to 15 days in jail and a fine of $700. Max’s Law will up that charge to a felony punishable by up to seven years in federal prison and a fine of $10,000.