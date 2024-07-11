Senator Hawley Fights Biden on land grabs

In a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing U.S. Senator Josh Hawley pressed the Biden-appointed Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, on his agency’s endorsement of the Grain Belt Express. This green-energy transmission corridor is set to cut across Missouri, confiscating farmers’ land in its tracks while failing to adequately compensate landowners. Hawley also made clear that the Grain Belt Express is highly controversial throughout Missouri and farmers in the state strongly oppose the construction of it. Senator Hawley has also introduced the Just Compensation Act of 2023 to prevent the federal government and private companies from confiscating Missourians’ property without adequate compensation.

