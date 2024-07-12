Friday, July 12th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



ASHTABULA, OHIO – Two Ohio ghouls have pleaded guilty to propping up the corpse of an 80-year-old man in a vehicle so they could withdraw money from the decedent’s account at a U.S. Bank drive-thru window. In a court appearance last week, 63-year-old Karen Casbohm and 56-year-old Loreen Bea Feralo each copped to a pair of criminal charges: gross abuse of a corpse, a felony, and misdemeanor theft.



Both women have been in custody since their March arrest for mishandling the lifeless body of Douglas Layman, with whom they shared a home Layman owned in Ashtabula. Casbohm was Layman’s girlfriend for the past few years. A judge sentenced Casbohm to 12 months in jail on the felony rap and five months in custody on the lesser count. Casbohm’s rap sheet includes prior convictions for theft; soliciting; criminal trespass; receiving stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia; and attempted drug abuse.



According to investigators, the women–with the help of a third person–removed Layman’s corpse from their Ashtabula residence on Moday, March 4 and placed the body in the front passenger seat of the car he owned. The pair then headed to a nearby drive-thru window of a U.S. Bank branch, where tellers had previously allowed the women to withdraw money from Layman’s account as long as he was accompanying them.