Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Scott City on Thursday afternoon, July 11th at 4:12 p.m. Scott City Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Keeley Avenue in Scott City. Mutual aid came from several local districts. Heavy fire was coming from the attached garage with smoke from all sides. Due to the amount of fire in the garage and the garage being extremely hard to access, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm. There was a large amount of personal belongings in the garage and the roof collapsed, so hotspots were trapped under a large amount of debris. JAC3 Contracting offered their services with a skidsteer to assist with moving the debris out of the garage to ensure all hotspots were fully extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home is considered a total loss, displacing two adults and three children.