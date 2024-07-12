Man seriously injured after falling out of truck in Bollinger County

A Marble Hill man is seriously injured after falling out of a truck and being struck by it in Bollinger County. Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports indicate that around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The driver was on Highway M, three miles south of Patton. The driver 91-year-old Jerry L. Turner of Marble Hill, was backing up truck when he fell out of the truck and was struck by the vehicle. Turner was transported by AIR EVAC to the St. Louis University Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.