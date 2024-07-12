Missouri wants young children with complex medical needs to have more childcare options

Missouri will soon allow state licensed extended care centers for young children with complex medical needs. Governor Mike Parson has signed the bill into law that will allow these centers to provide continuous nursing care for children under six years old. Springfield Republican Melanie Stinnett led the effort in the House…

