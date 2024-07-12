Scott County inmate mistakenly released

30-year-old Corvin Turner who was mistakenly released more than a week ago from Scott County jail is now back in custody. Sheriff Wes Drury say Turner was found around 5 p.m. at a family member’s home in Sikeston and taken into custody without incident. Turner walked out of the jail on Wednesday evening, July 3. Drury said Turner’s older brother should have been released that night, and he believed the younger Turner played some role in what he called the deception that led to his release. Turner faces state assault and weapons charges, along with a federal prison sentence once that state case is finished. Drury said they are now investigating. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb called Turner’s release “embarrassing” and “unacceptable.” He said Turner “has some significant charges relating to serious conduct and it’s fair to say we’re all concerned.”