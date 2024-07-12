Sikeston man killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 72
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop is reporting a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 72 in Bollinger County at 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, approximately 9 miles west of Patton. Reports indicate 69-year-old James H. Cook, of Sikeston, was driving westbound when his 2004 Ford F150 crossed the center line of the roadway and hit a semi. He died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 34-year-old Cody R. Patton of Hollister, Mo., was taken by ambulance to a Perryville hospital with minor injuries. Patton was wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if Cook was at the time of the crash. Both vehicles caught on fire and a total loss. Cook is the 37th fatality for Troop E in 2024.