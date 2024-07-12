Sikeston man killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 72

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop is reporting a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 72 in Bollinger County at 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, approximately 9 miles west of Patton. Reports indicate 69-year-old James H. Cook, of Sikeston, was driving westbound when his 2004 Ford F150 crossed the center line of the roadway and hit a semi. He died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 34-year-old Cody R. Patton of Hollister, Mo., was taken by ambulance to a Perryville hospital with minor injuries. Patton was wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if Cook was at the time of the crash. Both vehicles caught on fire and a total loss. Cook is the 37th fatality for Troop E in 2024.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!