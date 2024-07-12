Weapons violation charge one in custody.

On July 11, 2024, at about 3:15 p.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of Highway 74 and Ellis Street for a report of a weapon violation. The victim, while on the phone with Cape Girardeau Police Department Dispatch, flagged down a Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Deputy and advised him of the situation. The deputy observed three black males running and one of the suspects placed a firearm inside a backpack. Officers canvassed the area, located all three suspects, and they were taken into custody. One suspect, identified as a juvenile was transported to the juvenile office. The other suspect was identified as, Demarion Brown (18) of Cape Girardeau. Brown was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office declined to file charges on the third suspect at this time due to lack of evidence.