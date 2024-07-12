West Nile Virus Positive Tests in Mosquitoes

Southern 7 Health Department has confirmed three positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes for the southern seven county region of Illinois. These are the first cases of WNV in mosquitoes documented far this year in the region. Traps were set in May and are tested weekly. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.