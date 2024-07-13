Trading Post – July 13
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
Epiphone acoustic guitar – $290 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Indoor home sale – 3211 Cage Road – Cape G.
————
Looking for help installing large tarps on roof – ph #: 334-3595
————
‘09 Ford handicap accessible van – $2,500 – ph #: 573-270-1476
————
Leather love seat – $50
Car seat for newborn – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————
Buying: Bose radio/CD player with remote – ph #: 573-667-5540
————
Lawn Boy garden tiller – $100
Baby bed – $25
2 highchairs – $20/each – ph #: 573-225-7624
————
2 large bird cages – $275/both – ph #: 573-450-5075
————
John Deere lawn mower – $300 – ph #: 573-208-3002
————
Remote control planes – gas powered – ph #: 573-450-1172
————
Finish mower – 72 in – $1,500 – ph #: 573-979-9647
————
Smith and Wessen pistol
8 ft Werner stepladder
Fender Super Reverb amp – ph #: 573-334-6543