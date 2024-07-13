Two arrested for robbery and gun possession in Cape. Copy

On July 12, 2024, at about 12:30 a.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 3400-Block of William for a report of a suspicious person. The reporting party advised a while male later identified as, Scott Taylor lI, (19) from Jackson, MO was laying on the ground in front of a business with what appeared to be a toy firearm. Upon officers arriving on scene they observed Taylor laying on the ground with a ski mask on top of his head and an AK47 style rifle laying across his arm. Taylor appeared to be unconscious and officers moved in and placed Taylor in handcuffs and secured the firearm. The firearm was loaded with thirty rounds of ammunition and capable of lethal force. Medical personnel arrived on scene and began providing first aid to Taylor who was ultimately transported to an area hospital for treatment of an apparent overdose of an unknown substance. The reporting party advised a black Dodge Challenger left the area as officers arrived and believed the vehicle to be associated with Taylor. Through further investigation, officers learned the vehicle in question was registered to Taylor. Officers quickly located the vehicle in the 100-Block of Siemers Dr. being operated by Jude Jaco, (19) of Jackson, MO.

Officers made contact with Jaco. While conducting the investigation, officers believed Jaco was impaired by alcohol. Officers observed through the window a Glock 23 Semi-Automatic pistol in the driver’s side floorboard. Officers seized the firearm and determined it to be loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition and capable of lethal force. A further search of the vehicle revealed multiple rounds of ammunition along with several magazines for both the AK47 rifle and the Glock pistol.

Taylor and Jaco were both taken into custody. Taylor was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with class B felony robbery in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon, and class A misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree. Taylor is being held without bond.

Jaco was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with class B felony robbery in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon, and class B misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated. Jaco is being held without bond.