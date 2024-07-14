ISP Makes arrest on first degree murder case

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 arrested 38-year-old Tyler Mezo of Herrin, IL, for First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On July 13, 2024, ISP was requested by the Herrin Police Department to conduct a death investigation at a residence in the 3100 block of Weaver Road in Herrin. A deceased female victim was located at the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Mezo was identified as the shooter and subsequently taken into custody.

On July 14, 2024, after a thorough investigation, ISP presented the case to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office for official charges to be filed. Mezo is being held at the Williamson County Jail pending his first court appearance.

ISP DCI agents were assisted by the Herrin Police Department, ISP Troop 10 patrol officers, and ISP Crime Scene Services. No further information is available.