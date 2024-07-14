Major case squad activated in Cape after shooting resulting in death downtown

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐮 / 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at about 12:34 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject that arrived at an area hospital with a life threatening gunshot wound. Officers quickly began the investigation and determined the crime scene to be located in the 400-Block of Broadway. Officers secured the scene for processing. At about 1:08 a.m. officers were notified the victim had succumbed to his wounds. At this time, no arrests have been made.The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and are investigating. The Major Case Squad is requesting anyone with information about this incident, to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at:

Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411