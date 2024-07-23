Chicago man killed in two-vehicle crash in our area

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 55 near the 25.6-mile marker in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate 51-year-old Alphonso Savage of Chicago was driving southbound around 11:45 p.m. on July 21 when he struck the towed unit of a second vehicle, driven by 51-year-old Brashawn Henry of Jonesboro, Arkansas. A passenger in the towing vehicle, Archie Henry, 64, of Jonesboro, Ark., was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Savage was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, but later died from his injuries. It is unknown if Savage was buckled in. He is fatality 39 for Troop E in 2024.

