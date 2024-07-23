I-55 in Perry, Cape, and New Madrid Counties Reduced for Guardrail Repairs

Interstate 55 in Perry, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs.

The following lane closures will be in place on Interstate 55:

Work will extend Southbound from mile marker 74.6 to mile marker 76 in Perry County. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work will extend Southbound from mile marker 99.8 to mile marker 101 in Cape Girardeau County. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work will extend Southbound from mile marker 145.6 to mile marker 146.3 in New Madrid County. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Work will extend Northbound from mile marker 54.6 to mile marker 56 in New Madrid County. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT