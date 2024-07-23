Jax R2 weapon detection tech

The Jackson School District Board of Education approved the purchase of two weapon detection systems for use at district-hosted public events with the $42,768 for the two OpenGate Weapon Detection Systems. Jackson superintendent Scott Smith said safety is the district’s top priority and the administrative staff and school board are always “looking at ways of how we can ensure that we’ve done all we can for a safe environment.” The decision to purchase the detectors comes two months after two people were injured when 20-year-old Kris Owens allegedly fired a gunshot during Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center. The district plans to use the new detectors for its indoor events, such as basketball games, volleyball games and concerts. Outdoor events such as football games will not utilize the system for now, but Smith said there have been discussions about expanding its use. The OpenGate detectors utilize an app, which allows the user to set the level of detection they want. While the equipment can be used as a standard metal detector, Kinder said the product’s sensors specifically look for hardened steel when it’s in weapon-detection mode.