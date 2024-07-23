MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map Now Accessible On Mobile Browsers

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map is now accessible on mobile devices. The update allows the map to be displayed without having to download the Traveler Information Map App. The map provides traffic updates, road conditions and closures, as well as winter road conditions. The mobile app version will still be available for download and will provide the same up-to-date information. When the app is installed it will launch in place of the mobile browser version. In 2023, the Traveler Information Map and corresponding app saw more than 7 million views and an average user engagement time of 7 minutes.