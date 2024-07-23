Traffic stop leads to arrest of a man accused of stealing a motorcycle

A Marston man has been arrested after a traffic stop this past Tuesday. Portageville Police report that they were notified that a motorcycle that had been stolen from Marston at around 6:35 p.m. on July 16. About ten minutes later, officers saw the motorcycle southbound on Highway 61. The officers stopped the vehicle and learned the driver, 46-year-old Christopher J. Long, had a revoked license and had narcotics on him. Long was arrested and taken to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on felony warrants for stealing a motor vehicle, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended. His bond has been set at $5,000 cash or surety.