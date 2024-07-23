Woman drowns trying to help another person

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman drowned over the weekend in St. Francois County. On line reports indicate it happened on “Big River” near St. Francois County State Park around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. 40-year-old Melissa Hill of Valley Park was trying to help another personal who was struggling and somehow became unconscious and was later spotted floating face down in the water. Bystanders pulled her from the river and began CPR. Emergency personnel say Hill died at the scene, around 3:15 p.m.