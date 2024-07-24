Babe Ruth World Series to be in Cape Girardeau in August

The Babe Ruth World Series is headed back to Cape Girardeau August 9th thru the 15th. 18-teams will take compete Capaha Park and Cape Central High School. Event organizer and host team manager Michael Minner says the event is going to be the largest in the history of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series. Teams are coming from all over the world. Minner is the manager of the Aycorp Charleston Fighting Squirrels. Defending champion Southeast Tropics will join the Squirrels, two United States invite teams, eight regional champions and six international teams. This year’s international teams will include Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Aruba and the Netherlands. All of the regional champions have won tournaments in their respective regions that earned them the right to compete for the title in Cape Girardeau. Visit nutsbaseball.com for more information on the series.