Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Missouri to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from May 19–27, 2024. This makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Howell, Madison, McDonald, New Madrid, Oregon, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties. You can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362