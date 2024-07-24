City management critical of estimates in MI2’s water plant proposal

As the City of Cape Girardeau administration responded to MI2 operating system’s $109 million proposal to include a new water plant, it cited a few issues. Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said with all the talk of the new water plant and improvements, the city “is still producing good water.” He also thanked MI2 for its presentation at the City Council meeting July 15. Pulley said from what he has been told from two well drillers who helped install the city’s wells from 2011-12, they could not drill any deeper to find more source water. MI2 CEO Paul McKee maintained he heard the opposite from well drillers he talked to and thinks deeper aquifers will provide better source water. Pulley said MI2’s presentation didn’t include distribution system improvements, including booster pump stations, high-priority water mains and other recommended water mains. While the presentation did include improvements for booster pump stations estimated at $8.2 million and high-priority water mains estimated at $32.6 million — which were nearly equal to their estimates for the city’s improvements — it didn’t include a number for the other recommended water mains in the city’s water system facility plan, estimated to cost $53.9 million. Pulley said he had “true numbers” and said, after the presentation, the city doesn’t need a brand-new building to get the water it needs, saying “Our building is in great shape. We just need to be able to put new technology, new components in there so we can give the quantity. Read more in the SE Missourian