Corner Grocery Store receives $10K grant

The Corner Grocery Store received a $10,000 grant from American Express and Main Street America. In a news release from the Multicultural Business Development Alliance, Robert and Mary Davis-Gentry, owners of the Store, will use the money to improve their curb appeal with a new sign and help increase their inventory and supplies. The Corner Grocery Store, located at 439 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau, is known for its bourbon balls, salmon croquettes, chicken and dumplings and more.