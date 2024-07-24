S.A.L.T. honors Cape Police Chief Wes Blair with farewell presentation

Cape Police chief Wes Blair is in his final full week with the Cape Girardeau Department so a group very close to the police in its nature – Seniors and Lawmen Together as sad to see him go. Member Doug Austin invited fellow S.A.L.T. members and law enforcement members to his house for this front-yard farewell to longtime Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair. Blair joined S.A.L.T. when he became Cape Girardeau’s Police Chief and has served as president for two years. S.A.L.T. members presented Blair with a plaque and a box filled with memorabilia.