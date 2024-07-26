Criminal investigation in Bollinger County linked to Gina Dawn Brooks’ disappearance finds no remains

An ongoing criminal investigation into the 1989 disappearance of Gina Dawn Brooks brought federal, state and county investigators to private property in the northern part of Bollinger County. In a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received on Thursday, July 25, throughout the multi-day search items considered as possible evidence were collected and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis. However, no human remains have been found. The investigation into the disappearance of Gina Dawn Brooks is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, The MO Highway Patrol or the Fredericktown Police Department, or submit information through tips.fbi.gov. Gina Dawn Brooks went missing in Fredericktown, Mo. in August 1989.

