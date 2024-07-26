Former Kelly student sues school district, former teacher’s aide

As the criminal case against a former Scott County teacher’s aide plays out, her alleged victim is suing her and her former employer. Lawyers for the former Kelly student, identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” filed a 44-page lawsuit in June against Kristin Kirker and the Scott County R-IV School District. The lawsuit alleges Kirker sexually abused and assaulted the plaintiff while he was a student and claims the school district was negligent in its response to the allegations. The lawsuit seeks more than $250,000 in damages and requests a jury trial against Kirker and the Scott County R-IV School District. On Monday, July 22, the school district filed its response to the lawsuit denying the allegations and asking the judge to dismiss the case. Kirker filed her response on Thursday, July 25, also denying the allegations contained in the lawsuit.