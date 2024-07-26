John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s weight-loss program sees success

Veteran Affairs at John J Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff has a program aimed at helping veterans lose weight with much success. Navy Veteran Ronald Kraus has lost more than 160 pounds with the help of the VA’s “MOVE” program. The program’s coordinator, Brianne Riggins said MOVE is a unique approach to weight loss. I n a news release BriAnne Riggins says the program gets veterans moving. She said the MOVE program is a multi-faceted approach to weight loss, which includes a social worker, a dietician, and a physical therapist.