Local club receives grant

The Department of Economic Development announced that it will award more than $7.2 million in tax credits to 31 organizations throughout Missouri through the Neighborhood Assistance Program’s Fiscal Year 2025 – Round 1 cycle. On that list is the Boys and Girls club of Scott City. They will use NAP credits to expand its Great Futures programming in the Scott City and Scott County area. New programs will include e-sports, robotic league, workforce readiness, and drug prevention.