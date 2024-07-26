Man sentenced to 90 years after found guilty of statutory rape

A man was sentenced to 90 years behind bars on statutory rape charges on Wednesday. The sexual assault case originated in Sikeston and was investigated by Sikeston DPS in October 23rd 2019. The case went to a Scott County jury on June 5, 2024 and the Jury found Cedric Pace guilty of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape – 1st degree – person less than 12 years of age, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape – 1st degree – person less than 14 years of age and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse – person less than 14 years of age. Judge Blake Pearson sentenced Pace on July 24 to 30 years on each count consecutive for a total of 90 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.