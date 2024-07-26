New Spirit of St. Louis makes pit stop in Cape Girardeau

The New Spirit of St. Louis landed earlier this month in Cape Girardeau to receive avionics upgrades from Elite Avionics near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The New Spirit of St. Louis, or Lancair Columbia 300, was flown across the Atlantic on May 2, 2002, by Charles Lindbergh’s grandson Erik Lindbergh on the 75th anniversary of his grandfather’s historic trans-Atlantic flight. He said they took the plane to be worked on in Cape Girardeau because some larger airports aren’t always as friendly or receptive to what the aircraft would need. The New Spirit of St. Louis left Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on July 15. Read details in the SE Missourian.