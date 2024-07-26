Parma man accused of trying to connect with 11-year-old girl

A southeast Missouri man is accused of trying to connect with an 11-year-old girl on line. 30-year old Kenneth W. Rye, of Parma, is being held at the New Madrid County Jail on a warrant for enticement of a child. His bond was set at $250,000 cash only. New Madrid County Sheriff Ronnie Adams said in a Facebook post, they were contacted by Bikers Against Predators on Thursday, July 25. He said the non-profit organization works to expose child predators. Deputies were given documentation of the allegations against Rye. Rye was arrested and taken to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause affidavit was filed with the county prosecutor’s office. At this time, the sheriff said further charges could be filed.