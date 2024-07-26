SEMA to host applicant briefings July 29 and 30 for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration

Following the federal disaster declaration for multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri May 19 – 27, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will conduct applicant briefings July 29 and 30 for local governments and nonprofit agencies applying for Public Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. SEMA strongly encourages all eligible agencies in the 15 declared counties that plan to apply for assistance to attend one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. The following counties are included in the federal disaster declaration: Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Howell, McDonald, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas. Applicant briefings will take place at the following times and locations:

Monday, July 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety

201 S. Kingshighway

Sikeston, MO 63801

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mercy Hospital Community Room

94 Main St.

Cassville, MO 65625

*Enter at 87 Gravel St. on the back side of the building

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission

3019 Fair St.

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Liberty High School

1045 Old Highway 60

Mountain View, MO 65548

Applicant briefings are not for the general public. The briefings are for FEMA’s Public Assistance program only, which provides financial assistance to local governments and qualifying nonprofits for the repair of damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement of associated emergency response and recovery costs.

All Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the July 23 disaster declaration date, or August 22. RPAs must first be received and processed by SEMA before being submitted to FEMA by the August deadline, so applicants should plan accordingly.

An authorized representative for each potential applicant should attend one of the briefings in order to register for assistance. In-person applicant briefings can last up to four hours and provide an opportunity to meet with FEMA personnel, begin the required paperwork and ask questions. In order to register in a timely manner, attendees should bring their organization’s Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and federal Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Any government agency – including special districts such as road, water or sewer districts – or nonprofits in the declared counties that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status.

SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the affected areas to share this information with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend a briefing and submit an RPA.

For those who are unable to attend a briefing, a recorded video and other important information will be available online at sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php (video will be located under DR-4308 tab). For questions about the applicant briefings or Public Assistance program, please call (573) 526-9378.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, please visit recovery.mo.gov.