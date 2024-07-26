SEMO Faculty Member Selected for Prestigious NEH Institute on Higher Education

Dr. Brooke Clubbs, assistant professor of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), was recently chosen to participate in a highly competitive National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the history of higher education in the United States. The institute, held over four weeks, aimed to enhance understanding and teaching methodologies within the field of higher education administration.

Clubbs was selected among a pool of 133 applicants nationwide for one of only 25 sponsored participant spots. The selection process highlighted her expertise and dedication to advancing higher education studies at SEMO.

During the institute, Clubbs participated in intensive coursework and discussions focused on various aspects of higher education history. Following the residential week, the institute continued virtually via Zoom, featuring guest speakers and in-depth discussions Participants were tasked with developing teaching activities utilizing primary sources, culminating in a comprehensive understanding of integrating historical narratives into higher education curriculum.

Clubbs emphasized the impact of the institute on her teaching approach and program development at SEMO.

“The institute broadened my perspective on the history of higher education and equipped me with valuable resources and connections,” said Clubbs. “I am eager to integrate these insights into our Higher Education Administration program to foster a deeper understanding of institutional history and its relevance today.”

Clubbs plans to implement new teaching activities inspired by the institute in her upcoming courses, including a collaborative project with Kent Library archivists to explore SEMO’s institutional changes and community impact over time. This initiative aims to engage students in practical historical research and enhance their understanding of organizational dynamics within higher education.

“It’s important for the students who are in our master’s program, to become student affairs professionals, to understand the environments in which organizational changes take place, rather than consider them just dates on a timeline,” Dr. Clubbs added. “This approach will allow students to connect theoretical concepts with real-world examples from our University’s history.”

For more information about Southeast Missouri State University’s Higher Education Administration program, visit the website.